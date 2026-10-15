Hildeby is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's clash against the Kraken, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Hildeby will likely be available to back up Andrei Vasilevskiy in Thursday's clash after Jonas Johansson was sent back to AHL Syracuse. Before Hildeby's one-game absence, the 25-year-old netminder posted a win in his lone outing of the season, stopping 34 shots in a 3-2 win over the Wild. Now that he appears to be healthy, he'll likely see another appearance within Tampa Bay's next handful of games.