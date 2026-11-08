Hildeby made 19 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday.

It was a rough start for Hildeby and the Bolts -- they surrendered two goals in a 2:03 span in the first three minutes of the game, and had to dig their way out of that hole. Hildeby buckled down and gave the team what it needed to get back into the contest, and he walked away with the win. He doesn't get a lot of playing time, but the big man has shown flashes when he does. He's 3-0-1 with a 2.95 GAA and .880 save percentage. Hildeby is essentially delivering league average results (2.99 GAA, .890 save percentage), which is a fantastic result for a second-string netminder.