Hildeby will patrol the home crease in Friday's clash against the Senators, per Gabby Shirley of the Lightning's official site.

Hildeby suffered his first regulation loss of the 2026-27 campaign in Sunday's 6-2 landslide defeat against the Sabres. Outside his struggles in Sunday's outings, the 25-year-old netminder has been solid this season with a 4-1-1 record, a 2.98 GAA and an .885 save percentage over six appearances. He's a risky spot-start option outside of deep fantasy leagues Friday against the Senators, who rank 14th in the NHL with 3.15 goals per game this season.