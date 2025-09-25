Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Between pipes Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby will start in goal on the road in Thursday's preseason game against the Canadiens, per the NHL media site.
It's unclear if Hildeby will play the whole game at this time. The 24-year-old Hildeby should continue to get a long look in training camp, as he may be called on to begin the year in the NHL if Joseph Woll (personal) isn't ready for Opening Night.
