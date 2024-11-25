Minten logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Minten has a goal and an assist over his first two NHL appearances this season. He didn't have any points over his first four career games in 2023-24. The 20-year-old is getting a chance to play as injuries have piled up among Toronto's forwards. He's filling a third-line role, but he could be headed back to AHL Toronto once Auston Matthews (upper body) or Max Domi (lower body) can return.