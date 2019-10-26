Mikheyev scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over San Jose. He also led all players with a plus-4 rating.

The 25-year-old Russian has been a revelation for the Leafs, providing four goals and five assists with a plus-9 rating through the first 12 games of his NHL career. He's getting the opportunity to play in a top-six role on a talented team and he's taking advantage so far. Ride him while he's hot.