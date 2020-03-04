Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Keeps it close in loss
Campbell surrendered four goals on 37 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.
Campbell gave up two goals in a span of 50 seconds in the third period, which would prove to be a costly mistake despite the goalie's overall solid performance. It's his first regulation loss as a Leaf -- he's now 3-1-1 with 14 goals allowed in five starts. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder has an 11-11-3 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 25 appearances this year.
