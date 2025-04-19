McCabe (upper body) will return to the lineup Sunday in Game 1 versus Ottawa, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
After missing the final seven games of the regular season, McCabe practiced alongside Chris Tanev on Saturday. The 31-year-old McCabe had two goals, 21 assists, 74 shots on goal, 118 hits and 135 blocked shots across 66 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
