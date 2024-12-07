McCabe (upper body) was put on injured reserve Saturday.

Toronto activated Max Pacioretty (lower body) from long-term injured reserve in a corresponding move. McCabe will miss his fourth straight game against Pittsburgh on Saturday. He is eligible to come off the IR list for Tuesday's game against New Jersey, but it's unclear when he will be available to play. McCabe has five assists, 20 shots on goal, 46 blocked shots and 52 hits in 23 appearances this season. Philippe Myers has been filling in during McCabe's absence.