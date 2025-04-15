McCabe (undisclosed) won't be an option versus Buffalo on Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

McCabe will be shelved for his sixth straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. At this point, the 31-year-old blueliner should be considered questionable not only for Thursday's regular-season finale against Detroit but also for Game 1 f the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) also out, Toronto will have to give Simon Benoit and Dakota Mermis plenty of minutes down the stretch.