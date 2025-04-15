McCabe (upper body) hasn't been ruled out yet for Toronto's regular-season finale versus Detroit on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

McCabe will miss his sixth straight game versus Buffalo on Tuesday, and he could be out for the team's regular-season finale if the Maple Leafs err on the side of caution. McCabe has accumulated two goals, 23 points, 74 shots on net, 135 blocked shots and 118 hits through 66 appearances this season.