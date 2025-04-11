McCabe (undisclosed) is expected to be sidelined for the Leafs' next two outings, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Friday.

McCabe is still expected to return during the regular season, but will have just two games to do so after missing the upcoming two outings. Prior to his absence, the 31-year-old blueliner was contributing offensively with six assists in his last seven outings. With Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) also unavailable, the Leafs are expected to roll with five blueliners versus the Habs on Saturday.