McCabe (upper body) will be in the lineup versus New Jersey on Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

McCabe will return following a four-game stint on injured reserve due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 31-year-old blueliner was offering decent offensive production with six points in his prior 13 outings -- far better than his 11-game pointless streak in November. With McCabe back in the lineup, Simon Benoit figures to be relegated to a spot in the press box.