Head coach Craig Berube announced Thursday that Hakanpaa recently underwent a procedure on his knee that should allow him to resume skating soon, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Hakanpaa hasn't played since Nov. 16 due to a lower-body injury that appears to be related to the knee injury that sidelined him earlier this season, and he was officially placed on injured reserve Monday. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be able to return to game action, but the Maple Leafs seem hopeful that he'll be back on the ice in the near future.