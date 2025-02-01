Hakanpaa (knee) has no timeline to return, Mark Masters of TSN reports Friday.

It's quickly becoming a lost season for Hakanpaa, who is not on the Maple Leafs' four-game road trip prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 32-year-old defenseman has played in just two contests this season and is currently on long-term injured reserve. He underwent a minor procedure in early December, which was supposed to allow him to skate shortly after, but there's been no report of him getting back on the ice since.