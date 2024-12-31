Hakanpaa (knee) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Hakanpaa has played in only two NHL games this season, earning two shots on goal, four blocked shots and one hit. He sat out Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders, his 19th straight game on the shelf. Hakanpaa has been skating but isn't close to returning to the lineup.
