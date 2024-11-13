Hakanpaa (knee) has been taken off long-term injured reserve and is expected to draw into the lineup Wednesday versus Washington, per James Mirtle of The Athletic.

Hakanpaa hasn't played yet for the Maple Leafs after signing a one-year, $1.47 million contract with Toronto in September. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in the spring. Hakanpaa had two goals, 12 points, 33 PIM, 196 hits and 123 blocks in 64 regular-season outings with Dallas in 2023-24. The 32-year-old will likely serve on the third pairing in his Leafs debut.