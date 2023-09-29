Klingberg (upper body) is not at practice Friday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Klingberg suffered the injury in Wednesday's preseason contest versus the Sabres. The 31-year-old is expected to quarterback the first power-play unit and should be expected to get 45-50 points this season, if he remains healthy. Consider Klingberg day-to-day.
