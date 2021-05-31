Tavares (concussion) -- who was originally labeled out indefinitely -- is 11 days into an expected two-week absence, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Based on Tavares' recovery timeline, he could be available for the next round should the Leafs get past Montreal in Monday's Game 7 matchup. As soon as the world-class center is cleared to play, he should immediately take his place as the second-line center and rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, Tavares registered four points in his previous six contests and should instantly bolster the Leafs' already potent offense.