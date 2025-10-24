Woll (personal) has rejoined the Maple Leafs, and he'll begin participating in on-ice activities to prepare for his eventual season debut, the team announced Friday.

Woll is on long-term injured reserve, so the earliest he's eligible to play is Nov. 1 in Philadelphia, but after being away from the team since Sept. 23, he'll need some time to get back up to speed anyway. When Woll is ready to be activated, he'll serve as Toronto's No. 2 goaltender behind Anthony Stolarz. Woll will probably play more than your typical understudy, which would result in a reduced workload for Stolarz, who has appeared in six of the Maple Leafs' opening seven games. Current No. 2 goaltender Cayden Primeau is expected to be sent to the minors once Woll is available.