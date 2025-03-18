Woll stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over Calgary.

Woll has been alternating between the pipes with Anthony Stolarz, appearing in four of the team's last eight games, and he's posted a 3-1-0 record with a 3.90 GAA and an .870 save percentage over that stretch. The numbers don't tell the whole story, however, as those figures are inflated by the 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights on March 5, when he allowed three goals on seven shots, good for a 12.86 GAA. Woll has won four of his five appearances since the 4 Nations break.