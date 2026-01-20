Woll allowed five goals on 29 shots in two periods before being replaced by Dennis Hildeby to start the third period of a 6-3 loss to Minnesota.

Minnesota was all over Toronto, and they drove the score up to 5-1 before Woll was relieved. He's had a rough couple of games, giving up 11 goals in two losses (0-1-1). Since Christmas, Woll has gone 5-1-2 in nine starts, but he has allowed four or more goals in five of those starts. It may be a function of fatigue given the heavy workload with Anthony Stolarz (upper body) out, but he's still winning.