Bunting scored his eighth goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.
He went top shelf on Andrei Vasilevskiy with a one-timer from the high slot to open the scoring late in the first period, giving Bunting the 100th point of his NHL career in his 138th game. He's also found the scoresheet in 11 of the last 12 contests, posting four goals and 13 points over that stretch.
