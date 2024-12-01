Marner had two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

He has 11 points (five goals, six assists) on his current six-game point streak. Marner skated with John Tavares and not Auston Matthews, who returned on Saturday after missing nine games. Both Marner and Tavares have benefited from playing on the same line, and we think coach Craig Berube will keep them together, at least short term. Marner has 31 points and 62 shots in 23 games so far, and that puts him on pace for his first 110-point season.