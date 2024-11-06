Marner delivered two power-play assists in a 4-0 victory over the Bruins on Tuesday.

Marner's scoring streak now stands at six games and nine points, including eight assists. He has averaged 30 goals over the last three seasons, so his two goals in 2024-25 remain a concern. But Marner's 5.6 shooting percentage remains well below his career 12.8 percent. And what's even more concerning is the gap between this season and his most-recent three-year average (15.7 percent). Marner has been very unlucky when he's shooting, but he's making up for that with elite playmaking production. He has 16 points, including 14 assists, in 14 games this season.