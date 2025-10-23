Rielly is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is questionable to face the Sabres on Friday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Rielly logged over 24 minutes of ice time versus the Devils on Tuesday, so it's not immediately clear when he was injured. To open the season, the 31-year-old defenseman has registered two goals and four assists but has yet to record a point with the man advantage despite averaging 2:56 of power-play ice time.