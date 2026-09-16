Rielly will be limited in camp due to a viral issue but is expected to be ready for Opening Night against the Canadiens, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Rielly will have less than two weeks to recover before the Leafs open the campaign with a back-to-back. Last year, the 32-year-old blueliner logged just six power-play points in 78 regular-season appearances, and figures to once again be relegated to the second unit following the acquisition of Darren Raddysh. As such, Rielly could be in danger of missing the 40-point threshold again.