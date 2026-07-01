Maple Leafs' Nick Paul: Heading north

Paul was acquired by Toronto from Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for Dennis Hildeby, a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 third-round selection.

Paul comes with a $3.15 million cap hit through 2028-29, which is very reasonable given the contracts middle-six forwards are receiving thanks to the rising cap. The 31-year-old is coming off a down campaign in which he had seven goals and 15 points in 51 regular-season outings with the Lightning. However, he surpassed the 40-point milestone in each of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 regular seasons. Toronto will probably use him primarily on the third line, and he might also receive some power-play ice time.