Paul (illness) will rejoin the lineup versus the Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Apparently, Paul wasn't as coy about his availability as head coach Jon Cooper, who previously declined to provide an update on the forward's health. The 31-year-old Paul hasn't earned a point in four appearances this postseason while contributing five shots on net, 13 hits and three blocked shots. Still, his offensive limitations may cause fantasy managers to seek other options for Friday's playoff slate.