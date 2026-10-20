Paul scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Paul snapped a three-game slide with the late insurance tally. The 31-year-old took on a second-line role Monday, replacing John Tavares (lower body), who could miss most of November. Paul doesn't have the same level of scoring talent, but he could get a bump while alongside new linemates. Through 10 contests, he's provided two goals, three assists, nine shots on net, 20 hits and nine blocked shots.