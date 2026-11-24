Paul notched two assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Bumped up to the top line alongside Auston Matthews, Paul produced his first multi-point performance since Oct. 10 as he had a hand in third-period tallies by Chris Tanev and Easton Cowan. Paul has gone 16 straight games without lighting the lamp himself, however, and through 26 contests on the season he's managed just two goals and nine points with 45 hits, 31 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating. Despite his premium assignment, Paul will need to show more consistent offense to land on the radar in most fantasy formats.