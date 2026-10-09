Paul scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Paul was given credit for the Maple Leafs' third goal, which came on a rocket of a shot from Darren Raddysh that deflected on the way in. Through five games this season, Paul has two points, seven shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while skating in a third-line role. He was limited to 15 points in 51 regular-season outings last year with the Lightning, but he had topped the 40-point mark in the two campaigns before that injury-affected downturn. At best, he's an option for banger leagues who can provide enough streaky offense to catch some attention in standard formats in short bursts.