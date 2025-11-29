Roy notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

This was Roy's second game back after he missed three contests due to an upper-body injury. He logged 19:20 of ice time Friday, the second time in his last three outings he's been over the 19-minute mark despite being listed in a middle-six role. Roy has five points, 23 shots on net, 22 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 21 appearances in his first year with the Maple Leafs.