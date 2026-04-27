Avalanche's Nicolas Roy: Extends point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy scored a goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round.
Roy has cracked the scoresheet in each of the last three games, tallying three points (two goals, an assist), three shots on goal, five hits and three blocked shots. Don't expect Roy to have a big role on offense in the rest of the playoffs, though, as he figures to remain in a bottom-six role until further notice.
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