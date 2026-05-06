Avalanche's Nicolas Roy: Scores in Game 2 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.
Roy continues to provide decent depth scoring for the Avalanche from a bottom-six role. He's earned three goals, one assist, eight shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over six playoff contests. Roy has seen inconsistent power-play time during the postseason, so he may not be able to sustain his recent scoring success throughout the full playoff run.
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