Roy scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, doled out three hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Roy is off to a hot start this season despite filling a fourth-line role. He's picked up two goals, one helper, five shots, five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over two contests. There's a little extra ice time to go around among the forwards since the Avalanche have rolled out a lineup with seven defensemen in both games, though one or both of Zachary L'Heureux or Logan O'Connor could come back from their respective lower-body injuries next week to fill out the forward group.