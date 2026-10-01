Roy scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.

Roy saw 12:12 of ice time from a fourth-line role Wednesday, though that number might be a bit inflated since the Avalanche were forced into dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Roy should be a decent depth scorer this year, and he's versatile enough to move around the bottom six as necessary. He produced 25 points, 76 shots on net, 71 hits and 40 blocked shots over 74 regular-season outings between the Avalanche and the Maple Leafs last year.