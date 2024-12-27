Benoit has no points while recording 35 hits and 14 blocked shots over 12 contests in December.

Benoit is a physical force on the Maple Leafs' third pairing, which has helped him to stay in the lineup. Offense isn't a big part of his playing style, which limits his fantasy value to banger formats. The 26-year-old is at three assists, 86 hits, 49 blocked shots, 26 PIM, 22 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 33 appearances.