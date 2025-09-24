Benoit (upper body) hasn't resumed participating in training camp, but head coach Craig Berube doesn't believe Benoit's injury is serious, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports Wednesday.

Although it's been five days since Benoit was on the ice with the Leafs, it makes sense to err heavily on the side of caution for even a minor injury during training camp. The 27-year-old had a goal, 10 points, 59 PIM, 204 hits and 111 blocks across 78 regular-season appearances with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25.