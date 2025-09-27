default-cbs-image
Benoit (upper body) won't play at home against Montreal in preseason action Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Benoit participated in the morning skate Saturday as the seventh defenseman, so he is closing in on a return. Benoit had one goal, 10 points, 59 PIM, 204 hits and 111 blocks over 78 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.

