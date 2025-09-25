Benoit (upper body) will not travel to Montreal on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Benoit will miss the road contest against the Canadiens. He was injured early in training camp last week and while the injury isn't considered serious, Benoit may not be available for Opening Night on October 8. Benoit had one goal, nine assists, 59 PIM, 204 hits and 111 blocked shots across 78 regular-season contests in 2024-25.