Benoit missed Thursday's practice due to back spasms.

Benoit is regarded as day-to-day, so it's possible he'll resume practicing in the near future. He recorded three goals, 10 points, 60 PIM, 216 hits and 128 blocks in 78 outings with Anaheim in 2022-23. Benoit signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Maple Leafs over the summer.