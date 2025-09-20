Benoit (upper body) won't take part in Saturday's practice.

Benoit had been skating alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson at the beginning of training camp. They were also a pairing for the Maple Leafs during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Benoit had one goal, nine assists, 111 blocked shots and 204 hits in 78 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign.