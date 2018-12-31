Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore: Back in NHL
Moore was called up from the minors Monday.
Moore's promotion comes just a few days after being sent down to the minors. In his three outings this season, the winger has notched two helpers and one shot on goal while averaging just 7:37 of ice time. Until Tyler Ennis (ankle) or Zach Hyman (ankle) is eligible to play, Moore figures to slot into a fourth-line role.
