Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Another three-point game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.
Nylander has two goals and five assists in four games this season to lead the Leafs in scoring. Last year, Willie finished second in team scoring (84 points) to the now departed Mitch Marner (102). This season, coach Craig Berube will want more offense from him, and he looks like he's stepping into that already.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Four points in first two games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Flying start to season•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three points in Monday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three points in Game 6 win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Four-game, six-game playoff streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three-game, four-point streak•