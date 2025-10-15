Nylander had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Nylander has two goals and five assists in four games this season to lead the Leafs in scoring. Last year, Willie finished second in team scoring (84 points) to the now departed Mitch Marner (102). This season, coach Craig Berube will want more offense from him, and he looks like he's stepping into that already.