Nylander had a goal and two assists in a 6-5 loss to Dallas on Monday.

Nylander has five points, including three goals, in his last two games. The talented winger has 78 points, including 29 goals, in just 64 games. To put that in perspective, Nylander's 1.22 points-per-game ties him with opponent Mikko Rantanen's pace and is better than Jason Robertson's 1.19. Robertson has 96 points in 81 games. A full season would have seen Nylander deliver his first 100-point campaign.