Maple Leafs' William Nylander: First goal since Olympics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.
Nylander has three points (one goal, two assists) in three games since his return from the Olympics. He has eight shots in that span. Nylander continues to lead the Leafs in scoring with 55 points (19 goals, 36 assists; 94 shots) in just 43 games. Auston Matthews is the next-highest scorer with 51 points in 54 games.
