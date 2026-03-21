Nylander scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Nylander's goal with 6:10 left in the third period forced overtime. He had been limited to one helper over his previous three contests. The 29-year-old star is up to 24 goals, 64 points, 120 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 53 appearances this season while consistently playing in the top six.