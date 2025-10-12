Nylander picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Oddly enough, Nylander has just one shot on goal through two contests. He's a prolific shooter -- he had 253 last regular season after posting 316 in 2023-24 and 293 in 2022-23. Nylander will settle in, fire a lot of pucks and tickle twine 40 or more times. He still co-leads the Leafs in scoring (one goal, three assists), and he'll go toe-to-toe with teammate Auston Matthews as the Leafs' top scorer.