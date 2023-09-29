Nylander missed practice Friday with flu-like symptoms, according to Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Nylander will not play in Montreal on Friday. The talented forward had a career-year in 2022-23, scoring 40 goals and adding 47 assists. This is a contract year for the 27-year-old, so expect Nylander to have another outstanding offensive season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.